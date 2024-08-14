New Delhi: The stage is set and the buzz around Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's highly anticipated sequel, Stree 2, is palpable. The advance booking has opened, and looks like the ticket sales are on fire already.

STREE 2 ADVANCE BOOKING OPENS:

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared insights on this development. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: ‘STREE 2’ TICKET SALES ARE ON … The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief… #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO… The pre-sales - which are growing rapidly by the hour - indicate a #Blockbuster start for this horror-comedy.

ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: ‘STREE 2’ TICKET SALES ARE ON … The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief… #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO… The pre-sales - which are growing rapidly by the hour - indicate a #Blockbuster start for this… pic.twitter.com/lOcF09fGok — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2024

On the other hand, advance bookings for the other two #IndependenceDay releases - #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa - are currently sluggish… However, there’s hope that the ticket sales will pick up before they hit cinemas.

According to Sacnilk.com, ‘Stree 2’ has surpassed 1 lakh tickets sold in the top 3 national chains - PVRINOX and Cinepolis, with a remarkable count of approximately 1.03 lakh tickets. This places ‘Stree 2’ higher than Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra in terms of advance bookings.

Reportedly, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Brahmastra’ sold 72,000 and 65,000 tickets respectively in the first 38 hours.

‘Stree 2’ is approaching ticket sales numbers similar to a blockbuster like ‘Animal’, which set a new record by selling around 90,000 tickets in the top three national chains during the same period. ‘Animal’ ultimately sold approximately 4.56 lakh tickets by the night before its release. ‘Stree 2’ is currently on track to overtake ‘Animal’ as well.

Stree 2, is an upcoming horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The film, releasing on August 15, will be joined on the big screen by John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.