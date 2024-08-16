Advertisement
STREE 2

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Earned THIS Huge Amount For Being The Part Of The Film

Stree 2: Here's how much the star cast of the film charged for their appearance in the film.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Stree 2 has been released and it has been receiving a smashing response at the box office. Within 2 days of its release, the film has collected 54 crore reportedly. The audience cannot stop raving about the horror comedy and calling it the perfect entertainment. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have spelt their magic on the audience with their outstanding performance. As the film is receiving all the love, here's how much the star cast earned for their performance in the film. 

Rajkummar is the highest-paid actor in Stree 2

As per reports in Bollywood Shaadis, the actor charged around Rs 6 crore for his role and he every high deserves it.

Shraddha Kapoor charged Rs 5 crore fees to be in the film 

Shraddha Kapoor is the second highest actor in the film. The pay parity discussion seems to be on as the actress who runs the film in her name gets Rs 5 core reportedly.

Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee earn less than 1 crore

Both the actors who have been a significant part of the film earn 70 lakh and 55 lakh rupees reportedly.

The star of the show, the man himself Pankaj Tripathi who once again proved his versatility earned around Rs 3 crore. While Varun Dhawan's guest appearance that became the talk of the town charged no fees. 

Stree 2 is helmed by Amit Kaushik and the fans are eagerly waiting to witness Stree 3. 

