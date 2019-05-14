close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Student Of The Year 2

Student Of the Year 2 Box Office collections: Check how much it earned

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffs's latest release Student Of The Year 2 has slowed down at the Box Office after an impressive start. Although the film introduced two new faces to the film industry, it couldn't garner great reviews.

Student Of the Year 2 Box Office collections: Check how much it earned

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffs's latest release Student Of The Year 2 has slowed down at the Box Office after an impressive start. Although the film introduced two new faces to the film industry, it couldn't garner great reviews.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and share the collections. He wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 declines 54.23% on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]... Slows at plexes of Mumbai, Delhi, NCR [where it was performing best]... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 44.35 cr. India biz. #SOTY2."

Despite getting a decent start, SOTY 2 couldn't become the highest opening film of Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 2 remains his biggest opener till date.

"Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... *Day 1* biz...
2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr
2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 12.06 cr
2016: #Baaghi ₹ 11.94 cr
2016: #AFlyingJatt ₹ 7.10 cr [Thu]
2017: #MunnaMichael ₹ 6.65 cr
2014: #Heropanti ₹ 6.63 cr
India biz, " shared Taran Adarsh.

For the unversed, Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter while Tara has worked in various sitcoms.

The first 'Student of The Year' marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The film was a massive hit and all the three actors are well established today.

Tags:
Student Of The Year 2ananya pandeyTara SutariaTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa to get a sequel ?

Must Watch

PT3M3S

BJP will get two-third majority, natives are eager to re-elect PM Modi: Rajnath Singh