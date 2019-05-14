Student Of the Year 2 Box Office collections: Check how much it earned

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffs's latest release Student Of The Year 2 has slowed down at the Box Office after an impressive start. Although the film introduced two new faces to the film industry, it couldn't garner great reviews.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and share the collections. He wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 declines 54.23% on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]... Slows at plexes of Mumbai, Delhi, NCR [where it was performing best]... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 44.35 cr. India biz. #SOTY2."

#StudentOfTheYear2 declines 54.23% on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]... Slows at plexes of Mumbai, Delhi, NCR [where it was performing best]... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 44.35 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019

Despite getting a decent start, SOTY 2 couldn't become the highest opening film of Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 2 remains his biggest opener till date.

"Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... *Day 1* biz...

2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 12.06 cr

2016: #Baaghi ₹ 11.94 cr

2016: #AFlyingJatt ₹ 7.10 cr [Thu]

2017: #MunnaMichael ₹ 6.65 cr

2014: #Heropanti ₹ 6.63 cr

India biz, " shared Taran Adarsh.

For the unversed, Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter while Tara has worked in various sitcoms.

The first 'Student of The Year' marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The film was a massive hit and all the three actors are well established today.