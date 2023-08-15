Sunny Deol Attributes Gadar 2 Success To A Special Person, His 'Ghar Ki Laxmi'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's iconic pair has once again left the audiences in awe of their on-screen romance in 'Gadar 2'. The film, which is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', has set the cash registers ringing at ticket windows. The actor is overwhelmed with the response and is thankful to his 'Ghar ki Laxmi' for it all.

In a recent interview, Sunny Deol attributes the resounding success of 'Gadar 2' to his daughter-in-law, acknowledging her as the 'Ghar Ki Laxmi' who brought new fortunes to the project. 'Gadar 2' became the second-highest opener in Bollywood this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

The actor-filmmaker commends her support and positive energy for contributing to the film's triumph at the box office. Sunny Deol's revelation sheds light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics contributing to a movie's success. This unique insight into the role of family and personal relationships in an artist's career underscores the significance of a robust support system.



'Gadar 2' has not only garnered financial success but also revealed the intricate web of factors that play into the making of a hit film. As the entertainment industry evolves, this revelation sparks discussions about the influence of personal relationships on artistic achievements and the broader impact of familial bonds on the creative process.

'Gadar 2', which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisioned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As per a report, director Anil Sharma will hold a special screening of 'Gadar 2' for the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, on August 13. He said, "Yesterday, we received a call from the censor board. They informed us that the President wishes to watch our film. We feel honoured and thrilled that 'Gadar 2' has garnered such recognition. The screening is scheduled for Sunday, and the entire team is overjoyed," he told in an exclusive interaction with India Today.