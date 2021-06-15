Sunny Deol’s Gadar was a tsunami and at least 3 times bigger than Lagaan says Aamir Khan

New Delhi: Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’ clashed at the box office 20 years ago. While, both the movies have become iconic, Gadar was a much bigger hit at the box office, while Lagaan was nominated for the prestigious Oscars Award.

In fact Gadar is ranked among the top 3 Indian films with the highest footfall even today.

Aamir Khan speaking to a news daily said he had an idea that Gadar will be a good film and this was not his first box office clash with Sunny Deol.

“Two good films can release on the same day and do well. Dil and Ghayal also released on the same day and did well. So with Sunny, this wasn’t the first time. I told Ashu that Gadar won’t go wrong,” said Aamir to Bombay Times.

The actor however said that they were not prepared for it being a ‘monstrous’ hit and called the film a ‘tsunami’.

“We were prepared for it being a good film but weren’t prepared for it being a monstrous hit. That film was at least 3 times bigger than Lagaan. It was a tsunami and we survived alongside, which itself was a big deal. Lagaan may not have done equal business but we faired well, too,” shared the actor.

Actor Sunny Deol took to his Instagram to celebrate 20 years of ‘Gadar’.

“We made a film, you made it an event! #20yearsofGadar, I express my gratitude to everyone who made our film historic,” wrote the actor.

‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ is a love story between a Sikh man and a Muslim woman set against the backdrop of the division of India in 1947 and the formation of the state of Pakistan.