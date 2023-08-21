New Delhi: In an enormous crescendo of success, Anil Sharma's latest directorial 'Gadar 2' featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Uttkarsha Sharma has shattered all barriers, amassing an unprecedented net collection of over Rs 38 crore rupees on an awe-inspiring second Sunday.

On August 20, which was the second Sunday, 'Gadar 2' minted Rs 38.90 crore at the ticket window. The solid show in terms of collections comes as 'Gadar 2' faces competition from other releases like Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2', and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

This remarkable feat not only sets a record-breaking precedent but also adds to the film's historic journey, culminating in an astounding total of Rs 375.10 crores net. The saga of 'Gadar 2' continues to redefine cinematic triumph, rewriting the rules of achievement with each step it takes and is very close to the Rs 400 crore-mark.

Helmed by filmmaker Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, 'Gadar 2' stars superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. It is the sequel to 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: E Prem Katha' that starred Sunny, Ameesha, late actor Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, Suresh Oberoi, Vivek Shauq, Utkarsh Sharma and others. Upon its release, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was declared the second most-watched Hindi film in India since the 1990s, recording more than 50 million footfalls in India. While Sunny Deol bagged the 'Best Actor' nomination at 47th Filmfare Awards, Ameesha garnered the Filmfare Special Award as well as a nomination for 'Best Actress' in the same function.

Speaking of the sequel, the film was announced in 2021 with the same cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsha Sharma reprising their roles. 'Gadar 2' witnessed a record-breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are houseful. The story focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisoned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.