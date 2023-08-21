New Delhi: Actor Prakash Raj has once again triggered a controversy with his new controversial Twitter post where he took a dig at the Indian Moon Mission - Chandrayaan 3. The actor, on Sunday (Aug 20), took to Twitter and shared a cartoon of a brown man in a vest and lungi and pouring tea in the air. He captioned the photo writing, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking."

As expected, the actor ignited a wave of outrage on the social media platform with his latest Twitter post, where he mocked Chandrayaan 3 and Vikram Lander. Netizens schooled him for mocking the hard work of ISRO scientists and also called him out for 'blind hatred for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi'. One user also taught him the difference between political and national trolling.

A user wrote, "There is a difference between hating someone and hating your country. So sad to see this state of yours!"



Another user wrote, "Prakash ji, this Chandryan mission is from ISRO, not BJP. If it gets succeed, it’s for India not for any party. Why you want this mission to fail? BJP is just a ruling party. It will go one day. But, ISRO will remain for years and will make us proud. In search of truth, you’re forgetting basic nationalism. India’s failure shouldn’t be a victory. Keep ISRO aside from this political hate."

Take a look at the post shared by Prakash Raj here:

Another user reacted to his Twitter post and commented, "You have stooped so low.. feel ashamed that you are a fellow countryman !! I am proud of ISRO !! Jai Hind.” Criticising the tweet’s unnecessary nature, another social media user wrote, “It was unnecessary. Some things are far above political ideology. Look you are melting faster than the ice. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

This is not the first time when Prakash Raj created a stir online for his brazen words. Earlier, he had taken an indirect 'chaiwala' dig Prime Minister Narendra Modi was called out for the same.

The actor is known for his stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP and their ideals. He continues to share his opinions on Twitter despite facing severe backlash.