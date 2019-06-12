Super 30: Hrithik Roshan's film's first song Jugraphia to be out on this date — Check out

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Super 30', has been creating the right stir among the masses. The first official trailer of the film was dropped by the makers only recently which showed the actor in a de-glam look.

And now, the makers are all set to unveil the first song from the film. Composer duo Ajay-Atul, who scored a hit with the music of Hrithik-starrer 'Agneepath', have reunited with the actor for the first quirky song 'Jugraphia' (Geography).

Featuring Hrithik and Mrunal Thakur, who plays his love interest in the film, the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been sung by ace singer Udit Narayan, whose last hit was 'Radha' from 'Student Of The Year'.

Taking to Twitter, the talented actor shared a clip with the music of the song 'Jugraafiya' and captioned it as "All roads lead to love! #Jugraafiya out on June 14. @mrunal0801 #UditNarayan @shreyaghoshal @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @ZeeMusicCompany @super30film"

Earlier in the day, the makers of the film had revealed tha the first song to be released will be a romantic track and has been crooned by Udit.

A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be seen reprising the role of mathematician Anand Kumar who trains student for JEE-ITT in Bihar. The movie also features Nandish Singh, Amit Sadh and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is set to hit the theatres on July 12, 2019.