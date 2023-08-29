trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655118
Sushmita Sen's 'Taali' Gets 25 Million Viewers In Just 10 Days

Ever since its premiere, the show has been widely appreciated across the country, with fans hailing Sushmita Sen’s captivating performance, calling it one of her best performances till date. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 'Taali,' Sushmita Sen starrer biopic-drama on the life of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant, has struck a chord with audiences across the nation, in less than two weeks of its release. With a staggering 25 million/2.5 crore viewers, Taali reaffirms JioCinema's position as a clear frontrunner in the digital entertainment landscape.

Boasting an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6, with a prominent position on the Ormax charts as one of the leading originals in the launch weeks, Taali continues to be hailed by the audience as one of the most loved series, since its launch. The show’s success is a testament to its quality and the positive reception it has received from both critics and viewers. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala, the empowering biopic-series unfolds over six episodes, showcasing the revolutionary story of Shreegauri Sawant, and her iconic fight for the recognition of the third gender in India. 

Speaking on the tremendous success of Taali, Sushmita Sen said, “25 million unique viewers in such a short time…iss Taali ki goonj chaaron aur zor se baji hai, I’m truly humbled. Looking back at the time when I was first approached for Taali, Shreegauri Sawant entrusted me with this honour of showcasing her journey on the screen, and I’m so proud about it! The warmth and adulation that the show has garnered so far fills my heart with gratitude. This is a story that needed to be told and shared with the world, and I feel privileged to have been chosen to bring it to life. Keep the love coming!”

With a slew of successful shows under its belt and a growing viewer base, JioCinema continues to demonstrate its prowess in creating content that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on its audience. 

