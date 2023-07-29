Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen As Shreegauri Sawant Will Give You Goosebumps

On the last day of the pride month this year, the motion poster of Sushmita Sen’s upcoming series, Taali, was released. The fierce look of Sushmita Sen and her mesmerising presence took the Internet by storm. It was truly beyond perfect. Since then, the fans have been demanding the teaser of the film. It seems like the makers have heard them. Fulfilling their wish, the teaser of the series was unveiled on July 29. Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the series will be streaming on JioCinema from August 15. The actress also shared the teaser on her Instagram handle leaving fans stunned by her remarkable performance as it seems in the teaser.

Taali Teaser Out

On Saturday, Sushmita Sen shared the teaser of her upcoming web series, Taali. She captioned her post, “Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug. @officialjiocinema @shreegaurisawant.”



Sushmita Sen’s Strong Portrayal Of Transgender

The 46-second clip begins with Sushmita Sen’s voice as she says “Namaskar.” The intriguing teaser proceeds to showcase the journey of a transgender from “Gaali Se Taali Tak.” The strong appearance of Sushmita Sen as transgender is enough to shake the audience to the core. Her dialogue delivery and perfect depiction of the character when combined with the rousing background score are sure to give the audience goosebumps.

Sushmita Sen’s Taali Teaser Wins Internet

Soon after the teaser was shared on Sushmita Sen’s handle, people immediately rushed to her profile to witness a glimpse of her impeccable performance in Taali.

Some of them also left comments on the video to appreciate her for such a courageous move.

One user expressed, “Our beauty is beyond what words can tell. You are stardom.”

“Wow, u are something else,” wrote another user.

An individual said, “Goosebumps waiting for this masterpiece.”

One of them appreciated her saying, “Wow superb acting perfect for the roal must watch first day last show.”

About Taali

Taali is based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a determined advocate for the rights of India's third gender. The upcoming series will depict Gauri’s courageous quest for recognition, equality, and identity. It’s created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar