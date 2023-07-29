trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642017
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SUSHMITA SEN

Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen As Shreegauri Sawant Will Give You Goosebumps

The intriguing teaser of Taali showcases Sushmita Sen's essaying the role of a transgender whose journey can be best described as ‘Gaali Se Taali Tak’.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sushmita Sen shared the teaser of her upcoming web series Taali.
  • The series will be streaming on JioCinema from August 15.
  • Taali is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant.

Trending Photos

Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen As Shreegauri Sawant Will Give You Goosebumps Sushmita Sen shared the teaser of her upcoming web series, Taali. (Photo credits: Instagram)

On the last day of the pride month this year, the motion poster of Sushmita Sen’s upcoming series, Taali, was released. The fierce look of Sushmita Sen and her mesmerising presence took the Internet by storm. It was truly beyond perfect. Since then, the fans have been demanding the teaser of the film. It seems like the makers have heard them. Fulfilling their wish, the teaser of the series was unveiled on July 29. Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the series will be streaming on JioCinema from August 15. The actress also shared the teaser on her Instagram handle leaving fans stunned by her remarkable performance as it seems in the teaser.

Taali Teaser Out

On Saturday, Sushmita Sen shared the teaser of her upcoming web series, Taali. She captioned her post, “Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug. @officialjiocinema @shreegaurisawant.”

Sushmita Sen’s Strong Portrayal Of Transgender

The 46-second clip begins with Sushmita Sen’s voice as she says “Namaskar.” The intriguing teaser proceeds to showcase the journey of a transgender from “Gaali Se Taali Tak.” The strong appearance of Sushmita Sen as transgender is enough to shake the audience to the core. Her dialogue delivery and perfect depiction of the character when combined with the rousing background score are sure to give the audience goosebumps.

Sushmita Sen’s Taali Teaser Wins Internet

Soon after the teaser was shared on Sushmita Sen’s handle, people immediately rushed to her profile to witness a glimpse of her impeccable performance in Taali.

Some of them also left comments on the video to appreciate her for such a courageous move.

One user expressed, “Our beauty is beyond what words can tell. You are stardom.”

“Wow, u are something else,” wrote another user.

An individual said, “Goosebumps waiting for this masterpiece.”

One of them appreciated her saying, “Wow superb acting perfect for the roal must watch first day last show.”

About Taali

Taali is based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a determined advocate for the rights of India's third gender. The upcoming series will depict Gauri’s courageous quest for recognition, equality, and identity. It’s created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona