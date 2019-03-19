Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla rakes in Rs 60 crore at Box Office

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller drama Badla got rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.Directed by maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, Badla has earned over Rs 70 crores so far

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Badla is dominating the marketplace... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Pink in Week 2 itself... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 59.77 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 70.52 cr."

After their successful collaboration in Pink, Amitabh and Taapsee share the screen space for the second time in Badla. The movie also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith in pivotal parts.

Badla is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri.

The film released on March 8, 2019.