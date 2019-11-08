Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' earns Rs 20 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Talented B-Towners Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar joined forces for sports biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The film released alongside Housefull 4 and Made In China. The Box Office clash with two other releases surely affected the business of this female-centric movie yet it has managed to sail through and earned Rs 20 crore so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #SaandKiAankh [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 1.89 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 80 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 65 lakhs, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 20.04 cr. #India biz.

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biopic based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. This is the first time that the fans got to watch Bhumi and Taapsee together on the big screens.

The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and filmmaker Prakash Jha played a pivotal part in the biopic. The venture is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

The film got a positive word of mouth publicity and it helped gain momentum at the ticket counters.