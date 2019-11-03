Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' maintains steady run at box office

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's first-ever collaboration, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is high on the buzzword these days. The film has received rave reviews from audience and critics, and is witnessing growth at the box office, all thanks to the positive word of mouth publicity.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#SaandKiAankh crosses *Weekend 1* biz on Fri and Sat of *Weekend 2*... The strong word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... Biz on [second] Sun should continue the upward trend... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 14.85 cr. #India biz.”

Check out his tweet here:

#SaandKiAankh crosses *Weekend 1* biz on Fri and Sat of *Weekend 2*... The strong word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... Biz on [second] Sun should continue the upward trend... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 14.85 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2019

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, ' Saand Ki Aankh' is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

The sports biopic is based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.