Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' stays steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Two talented B-Town actresses—Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar joined forces for sports biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The film opened with two other big Diwali releases—Housefull 4 and Made In China respectively.

'Saand Ki Aankh' has now shown an upward trend in figures and is steady at the Box Office—all thanks to a positive word of mouth publicity. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

He wrote: #SaandKiAankh is maintaining a strong trend... Should continue its steady run in the coming days... Fri 48 lakhs, Sat 1.08 cr, Sun 91 lakhs, Mon 3.19 cr, Tue 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 8.51 cr. #India biz.

#SaandKiAankh is maintaining a strong trend... Should continue its steady run in the coming days... Fri 48 lakhs, Sat 1.08 cr, Sun 91 lakhs, Mon 3.19 cr, Tue 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 8.51 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and filmmaker Prakash Jha played a pivotal part in the biopic. The venture is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biopic based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. This is the first time that the fans got to watch Bhumi and Taapsee together on the big screens.