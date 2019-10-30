close

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' stays steady at Box Office

'Saand Ki Aankh' has now shown an upward trend in figures and is steady at the Box Office—all thanks to a positive word of mouth publicity. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Two talented B-Town actresses—Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar joined forces for sports biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The film opened with two other big Diwali releases—Housefull 4 and Made In China respectively.

'Saand Ki Aankh' has now shown an upward trend in figures and is steady at the Box Office—all thanks to a positive word of mouth publicity. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

He wrote: #SaandKiAankh is maintaining a strong trend... Should continue its steady run in the coming days... Fri 48 lakhs, Sat 1.08 cr, Sun 91 lakhs, Mon 3.19 cr, Tue 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 8.51 cr. #India biz.

The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and filmmaker Prakash Jha played a pivotal part in the biopic. The venture is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biopic based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. This is the first time that the fans got to watch Bhumi and Taapsee together on the big screens.

 

