New Delhi: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, yesterday, shared a heartfelt note on her social media after receiving positive feedback from the critics for her recently released film `Dobaara`.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared the note which she captioned, "The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success. Here`s a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn`t undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance."

The long heartfelt note, shared by the `Thappad` actor reads, "Some films are measured purely by their Box Office collections, Some films are measured solely by their scale, And then there are some that receive so much love that they go on to be CULT films. Our endeavor to release Dobaaraa in theatres is to let audiences experience something new and different on the big screen, something that doesn`t take their intelligence for granted. Something that goes on to become a CULT film, We are overwhelmed and humbled by the response we have been getting across the media and industry for our film, See you in Theatres Dobaaraa this Friday :) Ektaa - Sunir - Anurag."

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, `Dobaara` is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel, which stars Taapsee, and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film `Mirage` `Dobaaraa` hits the theatres today. It marks Anurag and Taapsee`s third collaboration after the 2018 hit `Manmarziyaan`, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, and the biographical drama `Saand Ki Aankh` (2019), on which he served as producer.

The movie is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor`s Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose`s banner Athena.