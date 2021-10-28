Taapsee Pannu's ZEE5 Original Rashmi Rocket crosses over 12 million views across platforms

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike! Performances by actors including Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee and Supriya Pathak coupled with the ace direction of Akarsh Khurana has made this movie a spectacular hit!

For the first time in Indian cinema, a movie has been conceptualized and executed on gender testing in sports for female athletes and the makers are being appreciated whole-heartedly for drawing attention to such a pertinent topic. Rashmi Rocket is backed by ZEE5 along with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP & Mango People Media.

With an IMDB rating of 7.8 and 12Mn+ views across platforms within 10 days of premiere, Rashmi Rocket is slated to be one of the best sports films in India. The movie raises pertinent questions about the practice of gender testing that female athletes are subjected to worldwide and manages to inform, entertain and educate its audience about an archaic practice that should be left far behind.

An impactful movie with a soul, Rashmi Rocket deals with Rashmi’s battle on-field and off-field, a mature relationship between Rashmi and her husband, a delicate equation between an adamant Rashmi and her equally adamant mother and many more things.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India shared, "At ZEE5, we have a single-minded focus on presenting quality content to our viewers. Rashmi Rocket is a thoughtful and entertaining movie that has shed light on the archaic practice of gender testing in sports. We are elated that the viewers are loving this sport film which is as much about the sport as it is about the many women who battle age old biases at and out of home. This movie has definitely sparked a positive conversation and we hope that it propels the movement in the right direction, as is necessary”.

To promote the movie, ZEE5 introduced a critical social awareness campaign, #LetRashmiRun which surpassed 20 million views and delivered a simple but strong message of stopping gender testing for female athletes in India.

Rashmi Rocket is streaming now on ZEE5!