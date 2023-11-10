Tara Sutaria Says She Is As Tough As Nails, Expresses Her Excitement For Apurva

NEW DELHI: Actress Tara Sutaria has stunned everyone with her raw avatar in the trailer of her upcoming 'Apurva'. While the actress who has been perceived as a soft, pretty, and elegant actress, introduced the audience to a whole new version of herself that has never been seen before. But this is indeed the choice of the actress that she always wanted to explore as an actor.

Recently during an interview, Tara expressed her excitement for her upcoming film Apurva and said, "I hope 'Apurva' turns out to be a path-breaking role for me. I have been waiting for so long to do something like this. I have been eagerly seeking this kind of role and finally got the opportunity."

She further added, "I look dainty and soft but I am really as tough as nails."

Tara further said, "I have tried my best to make my character look as real and organic as possible. It was challenging as the way people perceive me is very different because of social media and my previous films. I would not say that it was a difficult challenge for me…it was quite exciting for me to step into the shoes of Apurva."

Moreover, the actress didn't even take a shower for days in order to do justice to her character.

She said, "I am proudest of Apurva because I filmed every shot in the film myself. No excuses. I've never felt more strength and power than when we filmed… ( @nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir. ) I recall not showering for over a week mid-schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as I was meant to, I rolled in mud and ash ( this was honestly fun ) and my hair wasn't brushed for weeks on end."

So, get ready to watch a hard-hitting performance from Tara Sutaria on November 15, 2023 in Apurva.