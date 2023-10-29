Tara Sutaria Shares Throwback Photo Of Her Scarred Hand, Actor Abhishek Bannerjee Reacts

New Delhi: Highly-anticipated survival thriller 'Apurva' stars Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee. Recently, the teaser for the film was released. Now, the leading actress Tara Sutaria shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the first day of the film shoot, which happened exactly a year ago.

The pictures shared by Tara Sutaria show the scars on her hand that she got while shooting for the important sequence of the film. Taking to social media, Tara Sutaria shared the picture and wrote, "Haalat!!! Apurva shoot day one! This time last year.. @nowitsabhi Yaad hai?"

Responding to the behind-the-scene picture by Tara Sutaria , Abhishek Banerjee said, "Bilkul yaad hai...aur apka yeh chupana bhi yaad hai so no one sees it till eod ;)"

The batter between Tara Sutaria and Abhishek Banerjee caught the eyes of the masses and they are really excited to watch the two actors delivering a solid punch as performance with the film releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 15th.

Abhishek Banerjee is an exceptional talent in Indian cinema. The versatile actor has proven his wide range of talent by taking on distinct characters. His craft-switching abilities make him the most prolific talent in his league. Following the success of Dream Girl 2 and having received accolades for his portrayal of Shah Rukh in the film, Abhishek is ready to leave a delible mark with the grey-shaded character in the soon-to-release 'Apurva'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Banerjee has some big projects in the lineup and the actor will be seen in Stree 2, Vedaa, Bhediyaa 2, and Raman Raghav 2 including Apurva.