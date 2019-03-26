हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria to romance debutant Ahan Shetty in remake of Telugu hit 'RX100'

The venture has not been titled as yet and will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production house. 

Tara Sutaria to romance debutant Ahan Shetty in remake of Telugu hit &#039;RX100&#039;

New Delhi: Classic actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is all set to make his first impression in movies and the announcement about it was made sometime back. But what wasn't clear at that time was the female lead opposite.

Now, it has been officially announced by the makers that Karan Johar's new 'student' Tara Sutaria will be paired opposite Ahan Shetty. The young and dashing Ahan will be making his debut in the Hindi remake of superhit Telugu film 'RX100'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... Tara Sutaria to pair opposite Ahan Shetty in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next film [not titled yet]... An official remake of #Telugu hit #RX100... Directed by Milan Luthria... Fox Star Studios presentation.”

The venture has not been titled as yet and will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production house. It will be directed by Milan Luthria.

Tara, meanwhile, will be seen making her big screen debut this year in Dharma Productions' 'Student Of The Year 2' along with newbie Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff.

The two newcomers Tara and Ananya are all gung-ho about their debut which is helmed by Punit Malhotra. The film is hitting the screens on May 10 2019.

 

