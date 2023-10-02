Mumbai: As the teaser of the upcoming film ‘Tejas’ was dropped on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday, Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal expressed his excitement to watch actress Kangana Ranaut in the film. Vidyut took to Instagram stories, where he shared the teaser and wrote: "Excited to watch this."

Kangana's Tejas Teaser Out: Vidyut Jammwal Is Excited To Watch Kangana Ranaut

Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi.

Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October. #TejasTeaser #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas In cinemas on 27th Oct.@sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @IAF_MCC… pic.twitter.com/HdylJaGNEn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 2, 2023

Kangana too replied by sharing folded hands emoji on her Instagram story after resharing the post by Vidyut. Earlier this year, Kangana had shared that shewants to work with Vidyut saying 'someone should cast us'. Kangana had shared a video showcasing the glamorous actress and Vidyut walking the ramp together at India International Jewellery Weekin 2013.

Sharing the throwback video from the fan page, she had written, "Nice pair..someone should cast us in some action film…" Talking about ‘Tejas’, the teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled on Monday.

'Tejas' is a patriotic action film and stars Kangana in the titular role of Tejas Gill, who is ready to take on the enemies of the nation and make them taste their own medicine.

Kangana's powerful words in the voice-over then fill up the frame as she says, "Zaroori nahi ki baatcheet honi chaahiye. Jang ke maidaan mein sirf jang honi chaahiye" as the camera tracks down the missiles attached to the aircraft. Before Kangana dons a pair of aviators against the backdrop of the sun with her neatly tied at the back, her final words are, "Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahi".

The story of 'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. Produced by RSVP, the film has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27.