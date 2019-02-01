Thackeray Box Office collections—Check report card

New Delhi: Impeccable actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's outing 'Thackeray' opened to positive reviews. The film did fairly well at the Box Office and has earned over Rs 31 crore so far. The film based on the life of Shiv Sena 's late political supremo Balasaheb Thackeray left the viewers and fans impressed much.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures:

#Thackeray Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 31.60 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019

Nawaz has been praised for his acting prowess and supporting cast too has received rave reviews.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012.

The film has been written and directed by Abhijit Panse. Actress Amrita Rao is playing Nawaz's on-screen wife Meena Tai Thackeray. 'Thackeray' biopic happens to be Nawaz's most difficult roles portrayed on-screen. The film is made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. The movie captures the entire political journey of Balasaheb Thackeray and shows how he rose to become the numero uno political figure who made a huge difference.