Thackeray

Thackeray Day 2 Box Office Collections: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer gains momentum at Box Office

Thackeray Day 2 Box Office Collections: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer gains momentum at Box Office

New Delhi: Although the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer did not witness a stupendous opening, Republic Day proved to be fruitful for the film. The film witnessed a massive jump on the second day. As per reports, the film has Rs 10 crore.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Thackeray biz jumps on Day 2... Gets the benefit of #RepublicDay holiday... While #Maharashtra continues to lead, the remaining circuits show an upward trend on Day 2... #Marathi version is excellent... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr. Total: ₹ 16 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi."

'Thackeray' is helmed by Abhijit Panse and it released on January 25, 2019, in Marathi and Hindi. Earlier the release date of the film was January 23, which is Balasaheb’s birth anniversary. However, the makers had postponed the release by two days. 

The teaser of the film was unveiled in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and legendary film actor Amitabh Bachchan in December last year.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed away in 2012. 

