‘Thangalaan’ To Release In Hindi On THIS Date

New Delhi: The much-anticipated period drama ‘Thangalaan’, directed by Pa. Ranjith and starring Chiyaan Vikram alongside Malavika Mohanan, finally has an official Hindi release date. The film opened up to a superlative reviews and amazing fan reactions and also set it's rule at the box office.

The demand for the film from exhibitors in the North has been coming to release the film in Hindi. After its successful release in South Indian cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on 15th August. the film is now slated to hit theaters in Hindi on 30th August.

The makers of ‘Thangalaan’, made the announcement on their social media handle, accompanied by a striking new poster revealing the release date.

Check Out The Post Below!

The captioned reads, ''The Son of Gold Arrives in North India on August 30th''



''Prepare to experience the epic story of #Thangalaan ️''

‘Thangalaan’ has already garnered attention for its intense action sequences, powerful performances, and Pa. Ranjith's signature storytelling. With its Hindi release, the film is poised to captivate a whole new segment of viewers.

Thangalaan is a unique concept and the treatment of the film has attracted the audiences. The film is a very different mystical period drama where Malavika Mohanan plays a tribe leader with mystical powers who has a clash with Chiyaan Vikram's character.

‘Thangalaan’ has emerged as another cinematic spectacle from the South, bringing to life the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the time of its discovery by the British. The film delves into how the British exploited and looted these gold fields for their own purposes.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

