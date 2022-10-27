'Thank God' BO collections: Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn-starrer struggles at box office, earns THIS much on Day 2

New Delhi: The Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Thank God' has been released in cinemas all across the country, and for the most part, the response has been lukewarm. The film, which opened to mixed reviews on Tuesday, has failed to win the hearts of audiences, as evidenced by its box office numbers.

The film, on its second day, has managed to collect 6 crore at the ticket window, taking its two-day total to 14.10 crore. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, shared the film's box office numbers on his social media account. He captioned it, "#ThankGod hits a rough patch on Day 2… Biz remains weak, despite the ongoing holiday period… Simply put, the 2-day total is underwhelming… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] needs to stay on similar levels… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr. Total: ₹ 14.10 cr. #India biz."

Here is the post shared by Taran Adarsh:

One of the reasons for the film's low box office could be its clash with the movie 'Ram Setu', which stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

'Thank God' apart from Sidharth and Ajay, also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. The film has been directed by ace filmmaker Indra Kumar and was released on the 25th of October.