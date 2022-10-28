Thank God Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's starrer continues its decline, earns 4.15 cr on Day 3

New Delhi: The Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Thank God' has been released in theatres all across the country, and for the most part, the response it has received has been lukewarm. The film, which opened to mixed reviews on Tuesday, has failed to win the hearts of audiences, as evidenced by its box office numbers.

The film on its third saw a big drop as it just managed to collect 4.15 crore taking its three day total to 18.25 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media accout to share the numbers done by the movie. He wrote in caption, "#ThankGod is on a declining spree… The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period… An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 18.25 cr. #India biz."

One of the reasons for the film's low box office could be its clash with the movie 'Ram Setu', which stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

'Thank God' apart from Sidharth and Ajay, also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. The film has been directed by ace filmmaker Indra Kumar and was released on the 25th of October.