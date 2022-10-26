Thank God collections: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's film earns Rs 8 crore at Box Office

NewsEntertainmentMovies
MUMBAI: Family comedy 'Thank God' has earned around Rs 8 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers said on Wednesday (October 26). Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie was released in theatres on Tuesday.

'Thank God' is directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, known for 'Dhamaal' and 'Masti' film franchises.

The producers shared the first day India box office collection numbers in a media statement.

"With the entire nation now celebrating their #ThankGod moments, it's time to #ThankGod for all the love the film has received on its #Day1 #IndraKumar directorial, #AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra and #RakulPreetSingh starrer helms a remarkable impression and collects Rs 8.10 crore," the statement read.

'Thank God' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer on the film.

The movie was released alongside the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu'.

