Thappad trailer review: Taapsee Pannu starrer is a thundering slap on societal prejudice

Movie: Thappad

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Release Date: February 28, 2020

Trailer Rating: 3.5/5

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has once again touched upon a pressing issue. After delivering powerful films like 'Mulk' and 'Article 15', it's time for 'Thappad'. The film features Taapsee Pannu in the titular role of a wife (Amrita) whose husband slaps her once at a party.

The plot is simple but the emotions it evokes are not. It shows traces of social prejudice against women, why divorce is still a taboo and how misogyny affects the whole scenario.

Watch Thappad trailer:

The 2 minutes 54 seconds long trailer is gritty, precise and impressive. Taapsee is once again in top form and does remind you of her 'Pink' performance. The dialogues are to the point and women will find a connect with the storyline.

The filmmaker has tried to show how even one slap is and should not be acceptable in a relationship. Domestic violence is a huge issue in the country where more often than not women are asked to 'compromise' or keep mum about the issue.

Here, we have a protagonist who is in no mood and space to take a slap for nothing. She decides to file for divorce and is ready to take on the battle heads on!

This one is a sure-shot entertainer and content-rich cinematic experience.

If 'Kabir Singh' hitting his ladylove was justified then watch 'Thappad' trailer to know why a slap should not be taken with silence.