Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793929https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/the-buckingham-murders-triumphs-at-the-box-office-collects-impressive-6-75-cr-over-the-weekend-2793929.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE BUCKINGHAM MURDERS

'The Buckingham Murders' Triumphs At The Box Office, Collects Impressive Rs 6.75 Cr. Over The Weekend!

'The Buckingham Murders' has made a notable impact at the box office, earning Rs 6.75 Cr. over its opening weekend and garnering widespread acclaim for its thrilling narrative and Kareena Kapoor Khan's captivating performance! 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'The Buckingham Murders' Triumphs At The Box Office, Collects Impressive Rs 6.75 Cr. Over The Weekend! Pic Credit: Instagram (@Balaji Motion Pictures)

'The Buckingham Murders' is captivating audiences with its gripping narrative, intense climax, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's outstanding performance. With positive word of mouth fueling its success, the film has earned Rs 6.75 Cr. over the weekend, marking a significant achievement for the mystery thriller genre. Despite catering to a niche audience due to its unique genre and language, the film is generating impressive numbers. 

The film's box office journey began strong with Rs 1.62 Cr. on Day 1, followed by a remarkable 90% jump on Day 2 with Rs 2.41 Cr. It continued its upward trajectory on Day 3, collecting Rs 2.72 Cr. This solid performance underscores the film's growing appeal among both viewers and critics. 

Sharing the achievement on social media, the makers of the film wrote, "#TheBuckinghamMurders is weaving its spell at the box office! Book your tickets now. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas now."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

 

 

Released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, 'The Buckingham Murders' boasts an exceptional cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Gyanvapi Statement Explained!
DNA Video
DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal
DNA Video
DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed
DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court