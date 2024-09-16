'The Buckingham Murders' Triumphs At The Box Office, Collects Impressive Rs 6.75 Cr. Over The Weekend!

'The Buckingham Murders' is captivating audiences with its gripping narrative, intense climax, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's outstanding performance. With positive word of mouth fueling its success, the film has earned Rs 6.75 Cr. over the weekend, marking a significant achievement for the mystery thriller genre. Despite catering to a niche audience due to its unique genre and language, the film is generating impressive numbers.

The film's box office journey began strong with Rs 1.62 Cr. on Day 1, followed by a remarkable 90% jump on Day 2 with Rs 2.41 Cr. It continued its upward trajectory on Day 3, collecting Rs 2.72 Cr. This solid performance underscores the film's growing appeal among both viewers and critics.

Sharing the achievement on social media, the makers of the film wrote, "#TheBuckinghamMurders is weaving its spell at the box office! Book your tickets now. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas now."

Released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, 'The Buckingham Murders' boasts an exceptional cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.