The Excitement Soars High As Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Drop BTS Images From 'Crew' Sets

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The excitement among the audiences is soaring high to watch the complete comedy entertainer of the year, 'Crew'. While the excitement among the audiences is palpable, the lead actresses of the film, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, have also joined the madness and excitement.

As the release date approaches, the leading actresses of the film are also adding another layer to the huge anticipation by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures. After Tabu, now Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon have shared the pictures from the sets, marking the countdown for the grand release.

Taking to social media, Kriti Sanon shared the series of pictures and captioned, "BTS of #Crew with my Crew 2days to Go!!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also joined the trend and shared the series of pictures by captioning, "In my cabin, with my #Crew #2DaysToGo" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

With the film's release date drawing near, excitement for its release is growing, and the audience can't wait to see the year's most amusing and enjoyable ride on the big screens. 

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.

