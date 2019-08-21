'The Girl On The Train' first look: Parineeti Chopra's bruised face and intense stare will scare you as heck

New Delhi: On Wednesday morning, actress Parineeti Chopra unveiled her first look from her much-anticipated Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'. The photo features Parineeti sitting in a bathtub with a bruised face, smudged kohl eyes and she sports an intense expression. The first look will surely scare you as heck and will leave you intrigued.

"Something I've never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life. #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain," read Parineeti's caption for the post.

Check out Parineeti's first look from 'The Girl On The Train' here:

Intense. Isn't it?

For the remake of 'The Girl On The Train', the Hollywood film which released in 2016, Parineeti steps into the shoes of actress Emily Blunt. The film is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. It is a thriller which narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.

The Hindi remake is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment. Ribhu has previously helmed 'TE3N' starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A release date for 'The Girl On The Train' remake hasn't been finalised as of yet. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari.