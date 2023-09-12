The Great Indian Family Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar Steal The Show In This Joint Family Saga - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar have joined forces for YRF’s The Great Indian Family (TGIF) and the makers dropped its trailer online. The Great Indian Family is a film that promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions. Manushi Chhillar takes on the role of a strong, opinionated woman whose journey unfolds as a cornerstone of support for Vicky's character. Audiences adore their on-screen chemistry, making this film a must-watch.

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, the banner that is synonymous with quality cinema. The music is composed by Pritam, who never fails to impress with his melodies.

About the movie, Vicky said, "TGIF is a simple, small-town story that will touch your hearts. Set in the heartland of India, it is a story about the unbreakable bond that family members share between each other. It shows how situations can test that bond fiercely and how powerful that emotional chord actually is, between every member of an Indian family."

He added, "Our joint families are truly unique because of the personalities they inhabit. They can be a huge strength when the going gets tough and they can also be quite dysfunctional at the same time. TGIF is a celebration of this very spirit of all our families. I hope everyone connects to this emotion and gives us a lot of love on September 22nd."

The Great Indian Family also has brilliant actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani in the film. Vicky is paired opposite Manushi Chhillar in this family entertainer.

As the trailer unfolds, it's impossible not to be mesmerized by Manushi Chhillar's grace and charisma. Her portrayal is more than just a performance; it's a showcase of her acting talent, distinguishing her as a multifaceted actress with the ability to make a lasting impression on the film industry. With its all-star cast and Manushi's radiant allure, The Great Indian Family promises a unique movie experience.

This film is a must-watch for anyone who loves family dramas with a dash of action. The film is all set to release on September 22. Don’t miss it