The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files creates HISTORY, beats Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' Box Office collections on Holi, check details

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' has reorded its highest single day haul so far of Rs 19 crore on the occasion of Holi.

The Kashmir Files creates HISTORY, beats Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' Box Office collections on Holi, check details
Film still

NEW DELHI: Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, 'The Kashmir Files', is unstoppable at the box office despite still facing competition from commercial films like 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Radhe Shyam'. 

The film, which stars Anupam Kher in the lead, recently broke all records as it entered the Rs 100 crore club in just a week of its release. And now, the film went on to clock Rs 19.15 crore on Holi. The film's total collections now stand at 116.45 crore. 

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle. According to him, if the film continues its winning streak at the Box Office, it will soon touch the Rs 150 crore benchmark at Box Office. 

"#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz," Adarsh wrote, while sharing the Box Office collections of 'The Kashmir Files'. 

This double-digit figure on the occasion of Holi has broken several past records set by previous Bollywood blockbusters, like 'Baahubali 2' and 'Dangal'. 

'The Kashmir Files', which revolved around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others. 
 
The film has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

