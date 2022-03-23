The Kashmir Files inches towards Rs 200 cr at Box Office, remains STRONG on weekdays!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has proved to be a winner at the Box Office, earning huge moolah at the ticket counters. The film is now inching closer to hitting the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic markets.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection update. He wrote: #TheKashmirFiles continues to stand tall, runs triumphantly on weekdays... Trending strongly on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Thu; Day 14]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 190.10 cr. #India biz.

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is performing spectacularly well at the box-office.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.