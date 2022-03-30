The Kashmir Files races towards Rs 250 cr, becomes 'all time blockbuster'!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's recent outing 'The Kashmir Files' has broken many records and is racing towards entering the Rs 250 crore club at the Box Office. The film has managed to brave SS Rajamouli's RRR storm and is holding ground firmly.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He tweeted: #TheKashmirFiles [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 234.03 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.