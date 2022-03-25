हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files shows FANTASTIC growth, rakes in Rs 207 cr in week 2

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. 

The Kashmir Files shows FANTASTIC growth, rakes in Rs 207 cr in week 2
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The compelling story of Kashmir Pandits' exodus in the 90s has shaken the countrymen and how. The re-telling of the horrifying real-life tragedy in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has hit the right chord with the masses as the film has shown tremendous growth in week 2 at the Box Office. 

The Kashmir Files has raked in Rs 207.33 crore at the domestic Box Office in the second week. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #TheKashmirFiles biz at a glance...
 Week 1: ₹ 97.30 cr
 Week 2: ₹ 110.03 cr
Total: ₹ 207.33 cr
13.08% GROWTH in Week 2, FANTASTIC
#India biz.

#TKF benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5
₹ 75 cr: Day 6
₹ 100 cr: Day 8
₹ 150 cr: Day 10
₹ 175 cr: Day 11
₹ 200 cr: Day 13

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. 

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022. 

 

