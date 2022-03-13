हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

'The Kashmir Files' team meets PM Narendra Modi, thanks him for 'appreciation, noble words'

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

&#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; team meets PM Narendra Modi, thanks him for &#039;appreciation, noble words&#039;
Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: 'The Kashmir Files' team, including producer Abhishek Agarwal, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and said they received appreciation for their film.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Agarwal shared pictures of their meeting with the Prime Minister on his Twitter handle and wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon`ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We`ve never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji."

 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri retweeted this and added, "I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @Narendra Modi."

The film, which was released in theatres on March 11, earned Rs. 3.55 crores on its opening day. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesNarendra ModiPM ModiAbhishek AgarwalVivek Ranjan Agnihotripallavi joshi
Next
Story

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' collects Rs 3.55 crore on opening day

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv