हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' collects Rs 3.55 crore on opening day

'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency. The film has received mostly positive reviews from the critics. 

Vivek Agnihotri&#039;s &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; collects Rs 3.55 crore on opening day
Film poster

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' has earned Rs. 3.55 crores on its opening day on March 11. The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Film critic and movie business analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the figures on Twitter. He shared that the film has shown strength at the box office, despite limited showcasing (630+ screens).

He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1... Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day... Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY... SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety... Fri Rs 3.55 cr. #India biz."

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has declared that 'The Kashmir Files' will be tax-free in the state.

An official notification issued by the Excise and Taxation Department on Friday stated that the order will remain in force for six months from today. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesThe Kashmir Files collectionsThe Kashmir Files storyThe Kashmir Files release datesThe Kashmir Files reviewsAnupam KherVivek Agnihotri
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai's photo from shelved film goes viral on internet, see pic

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv