‘The Kashmir Files’ trends like 'Baahubali 2', crosses 141.25 crores in second weekend

New Delhi: Anupam Kher starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’ is going strong at the box office. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial has raked in a total of 141.25 crore at the domestic box office collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says it is trending ‘like Baahubali 2’ in its second weekend. "#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than all 8 days... Trending like #Baahubali2 in Weekend 2... There's a strong possibility of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz,” read Taran’s tweet.

Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has emerged a winner at the box office. The movie is performing spectacularly well at the box-office and is expected to hit the target of Rs 175 crores on this coming Monday, 21st March.

#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zYB0L6RiOj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the exodus of Kasmiri Pandits in 1989 and is claimed to be based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits community.

The movie’s narrative evokes the heart-wrenching pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.