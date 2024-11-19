Advertisement
THE SABARMATI REPORT

'The Sabarmati Report' Continues Strong With Rs. 1.45 Cr On Day 4

The Sabarmati Report earns Rs. 1.45 Cr on Day 4, bringing its total to Rs. 9.5 Cr at the box office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'The Sabarmati Report' Continues Strong With Rs. 1.45 Cr On Day 4 (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: The Sabarmati Report continues to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative about a pivotal incident in India's history. The film, praised for its compelling storytelling and impactful performances, has garnered accolades from critics and audiences alike, including recognition from prominent leaders like the Prime Minister and the Education Minister.

At the box office, the movie maintained a steady performance, collecting Rs. 1.45 crore on Monday (Day 4), bringing its total earnings to Rs. 9.5 crore. The film’s trajectory has been impressive, with Rs. 1.69 crore on Friday, Rs. 2.62 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 3.74 crore on Sunday, showing strong audience turnout even on weekdays.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, and distributed by Zee Studios, The Sabarmati Report features stellar performances by Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is now playing in theatres nationwide.

