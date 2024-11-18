Advertisement
THE SABARMATI REPORT

'The Sabarmati Report' Sees A Solid Hold On Day 3 With 44% Jump, Weekend Total Reaches ₹8.05 Crore!

'The Sabarmati Report' continues to captivate audiences with its hard-hitting narrative, showcasing impressive box office growth over its opening weekend. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'The Sabarmati Report' has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike since its release
  • On its third day, Sunday, the film demonstrated a robust hold at the box office
  • 'The Sabarmati Report' boasts a stellar cast, including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra
'The Sabarmati Report' Sees A Solid Hold On Day 3 With 44% Jump, Weekend Total Reaches ₹8.05 Crore! Pic Credit: Instagram (@Balaji Motion Pictures)

The hard-hitting historical drama 'The Sabarmati Report' has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike since its release. Highlighting one of the most pivotal incidents in India's history, the film has earned widespread acclaim, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its honest portrayal of events. 

On its third day, Sunday, the film demonstrated a robust hold at the box office with a collection of ₹3.74 crore, marking an impressive 44% jump from the previous day. This brings the total weekend collection to ₹8.05 crore, showcasing strong momentum. 

Sharing the news on social media, the makers of the film wrote, "The story of truth marches on with pride at the box office and we are grateful! #TheSabarmatiReport in cinemas now, book your tickets here - Link in bio."

Weekend Breakdown 

Friday (Day 1): ₹1.69 crore 

Saturday (Day 2): ₹2.62 crore 

Sunday (Day 3): ₹3.74 crore 

The sustained growth throughout the weekend reflects the film's increasing popularity and its ability to resonate with viewers nationwide. 

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, 'The Sabarmati Report' boasts a stellar cast, including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is helmed by prominent producers Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, with Zee Studios handling its worldwide release. 

The film’s compelling storyline, rooted in historical significance, paired with powerful performances, has made it a talking point across the nation. The box office numbers indicate that audiences are connecting deeply with the film’s narrative and execution. 

Now playing in theaters, The Sabarmati Report is a cinematic experience you won’t want to miss. 

