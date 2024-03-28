Advertisement
THE SABARMATI REPORT

'The Sabarmati Report' Teaser: Here Comes The Hard-Hitting Glimpse Of The Distressful Incident Of Sabarmati Express

Gearing up for its release on, 3rd May 2024, the makers finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser and it explicitly captures the incident and leaves a distinct impact on audiences! 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'The Sabarmati Report' Teaser: Here Comes The Hard-Hitting Glimpse Of The Distressful Incident Of Sabarmati Express Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' gave a glimpse of the unknown facts that had been hidden for 22 years, after the distressful incident took place in Sabarmati Express. The teaser showcases the leads Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra portraying strong characters that are impactful. The dialogue works as a catalyst that enhances the effect of the visuals that travel throughout the teaser. As the teaser is just a glimpse, it indeed piqued the excitement to dig deeper into the realities of this piteous incident. 

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' gave a glimpse of the unknown facts that had been hidden for 22 years, after the distressful incident took place in Sabarmati Express. The teaser showcases the leads Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra portraying strong characters that are impactful. The dialogue works as a catalyst that enhances the effect of the visuals that travel throughout the teaser. As the teaser is just a glimpse, it indeed piqued the excitement to dig deeper into the realities of this piteous incident. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Earlier, The makers also released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra Burning Train incident. The engaging video set an emotional tone and indeed raised the curiosity to watch what really happened on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. 

