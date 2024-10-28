The teaser for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has made waves nationwide, giving audiences a hard-hitting glimpse into the aftermath of the tragic Godhra train burning incident. With intense anticipation building, the film’s lead cast—Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra—joined producer Ektaa R Kapoor’s pre-Diwali celebration, where they were spotted soaking in the festive spirit and heightening the excitement for the film’s release.

The star-studded gathering brought together the ensemble cast, fully immersed in the celebrations as they shared festive moments with industry peers. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has kickstarted the film's promotional tour, beginning in Patna, where he received a heartfelt welcome. Known as a “boy of the soil,” Vikrant’s down-to-earth demeanor resonated with the local crowd, adding to the positive response the teaser has already garnered.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, ‘The Sabarmati Report is’ a Vikir Films Production, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release by Zee Studios on November 15, 2024.