The Tashkent Files inches closer to hit Rs 10 crore mark at Box Office

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Tashkent Files' is still earning a decent number at the ticket counters. The film has managed to rake in Rs 9.72 crore so far. It is based on the death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: “#TheTashkentFiles braves #AvengersEndgame wave... Puts up a healthy total [on limited screens/shows]... [Week 3] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 70 lakhs, Sun 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 9.72 cr. India biz.”

The film has a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.

 

 

