'The Tashkent Files' posters released

New Delhi: The poster of 'The Tashkent Files' was unveiled today. The first poster shows the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty absolutely stunning. The actor would be seen playing the role of Shyam Sundar Tripathi in the thriller. Sharing the first look, the Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, wrote, the trailer of the movie would be released on 25 March 2019.

The film is slated to hit the screens on 12 April 2019. The movie also stars- Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi and Ankur Rathee. "Mithun Chakraborty is #ShyamSundarTripathi... #TheTashkentFiles trailer on 25 March 2019... Costars Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi and Ankur Rathee... Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri... 12 April 2019 release."

After some time the second poster was released, Adarsh shared the poster which shows Shweta Basu Prasad."Shweta Basu Prasad is #RaaginiPhule... #TheTashkentFiles trailer on 25 March 2019... Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri... 12 April 2019 release."

Prasad would be essaying the role of Raagini Phule. The Tashkent Files is purportedly based on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri who has done movies like Chocolate, Buddha in a Traffic Jam etc.