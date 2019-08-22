'The Zoya Factor' motion poster: Sonam Kapoor aka Zoya Solanki is 'India ka lucky charm'

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor on Thursday dropped the first motion poster of her upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor' in an interesting way. Earlier in the day, she announced that she is all set to reveal something big and later, she unveiled the quirky motion poster.

It features Sonam in a sari with a garland around her. In one hand, she holds a cricket bat and in one other, a helmet. "India ka lucky charm," reads the tagline of the poster.

While she captioned the post as, "Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India's lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you. #TheZoyaFactor"

Take a look at the poster here:

'The Zoya Factor' tells the story of Zoya Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job, and becomes a lucky charm for the team. Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan stars opposite Sonam in the film.

'The Zoya Factor' is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'The Zoya Factor' is scheduled to hit the screens on September 20. The release date of the film has been pushed quite a few times. 'The Zoya Factor' was first slated to release on April 5. The film was then shifted for a June 14 release. It was reported that the makers of 'The Zoya Factor' decided to push the release of the movie to avoid clashing with the ICC World Cup 2019.