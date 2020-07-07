This dialogue of Sushant Singh Rajput from 'Dil Bechara' has left many of us heartbroken

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: "Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sakte hain. Par jeena kaise hai wo hum decide kar sakte hain," is one dialogue of Sushant Singh Rajput from his last film 'Dil Bechara' which has left us heartbroken. The trailer of 'Dil Bechara' released on Monday to a blockbuster welcome from fans, but at the same time, it left everyone teary-eyed. 

Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time. No, it can't be true - is was what we felt while watching him in the trailer. The video did give goosebumps and his emotional dialogue broke our hearts. 

Twitter, too, is flooded with all kinds of emotions after watching 'Dil Bechara' trailer and this dialogue, in particular, has struck a chord with people.

'Dil Bechara' is going to be tough. It will be an emotional ride for all Sushant fans and will be etched in the hearts forever. The film stars actress Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant. She plays the role of Kizzie Basu, a cancer patient, whose life changes after she meets Immanuel Rajkumar Junior aka Manny (Sushant). Kizie and Manny explore life together like never before. She finds her support system in him. However, despite being in love with each other, they cannot be together. 

The story of 'Dil Bechara' is heartwarming. Manny, of course, will make you fall in love with himself with his sense of humour, ROFL one-liners and his charm. But we weren't able to hold back our tears when we saw him on screen. 

Watch the trailer of 'Dil Bechara' here:

'Dil Bechara' is Sushant's last film, releasing on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. He died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. 

'Dil Bechara' marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is a remake on the 2014 Hollywood hit 'The Fault In Our Stars', which was based on John Green's 2012 bestseller novel of the same name.

We miss you, Sushant Singh Rajput!

