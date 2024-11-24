This Hit Film Had Comedy, Drama, And Romance, Released Same Year As Aamir Khan’s Blockbuster, Still Earned Rs 117 Crore, Budget Was Just Rs…

Released in 2007, Welcome emerged as a landmark in Bollywood’s comedy genre. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film featured a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles. Known for its laugh-out-loud moments and unforgettable dialogues, Welcome struck gold at the box office and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

Welcome enjoyed a phenomenal opening week, earning Rs 35 crore domestically. Despite competing with Aamir Khan’s critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par, the film grossed Rs 97.43 crore in India, becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of 2007, only behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om. With a production budget of Rs 32 crore, Welcome achieved an impressive worldwide gross of Rs 117.91 crore, cementing its status as a blockbuster hit.

Reports suggest that tension arose between Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor during the film’s production. Akshay, being the lead actor, wanted his name to appear first in the credits, while Anil argued for seniority. The matter was resolved by Anees Bazmee, who decided to list Feroz Khan’s name first, honoring the veteran actor's seniority.

Welcome also holds sentimental value as it marked the last film of the legendary actor Feroz Khan. Known for his suave screen presence, Khan delivered a memorable performance as RDX. Sadly, he passed away on April 27, 2009, at the age of 69, after battling lung cancer.

The film's success paved the way for a sequel, Welcome Back, which released in 2015 and was also a commercial hit. Fans of the franchise can look forward to the third installment, Welcome to the Jungle, scheduled for release in 2025. The upcoming film boasts an exciting ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta.

With its iconic characters, hilarious sequences, and unforgettable dialogues, Welcome remains a benchmark for comedy films in Bollywood. It is a reminder of the magic that great storytelling and exceptional performances can create on the silver screen.