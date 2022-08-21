New Delhi: The winning team of Bell-Bottom is back with yet another thrilling, chilling, and intense mission, Pooja Entertainment drops the trailer of their suspense thriller Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, helmed by Ranjit Tewari.

The film is a gripping, intense, and brilliant adaptation of real-life killer Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko from the Soviet Union, the film is set in Kasaulii.

Talking about collaborating with Jackky Bhagnani and Ranjit Tiwari for yet another thrilling ride, Akshay Kumar said, “I have never come into this kind of genre, where I have to catch a serial killer. And the interesting thing is, that the film is about catching a serial killer, so the film is not about physical attributes, it has a lot to do with the mind as well. Because the killer is playing a mind game, and the entire narrative is very interesting, as it reveals one thing after another, and that is what makes this kind of thriller, more interesting”

The trailer is loaded with power-packed performances and a gripping storyline, this sure looks like Akshay Kumar’s best film this year.



The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady along with , Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh.

Pooja Entertainment is known for backing fresh and entertaining content which resonates with the audience, and this real-life thriller is brilliantly adapted for the Indian palate.



Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

The film will Premiere directly on Disney+Hotstar on 2nd September 2022.