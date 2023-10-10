trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673311
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif Looks Savage As Agent Zoya In New Poster, Teases Thrills And Intrigue

The poster showcases Katrina in a fierce and intense avatar, perfectly embodying the role of Agent Zoya, a character she first portrayed in Ek Tha Tiger and later reprised in Tiger Zinda Hai. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif Looks Savage As Agent Zoya In New Poster, Teases Thrills And Intrigue Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif makes a stunning appearance as Agent Zoya in the much-anticipated movie Tiger 3. The anticipation soared to new heights with the release of the individual poster showcasing Katrina Kaif, offering a tantalising glimpse of the thrilling action and intrigue that await eager audiences.

The poster showcases Katrina in a fierce and intense avatar, perfectly embodying the role of Agent Zoya, a character she first portrayed in Ek Tha Tiger and later reprised in Tiger Zinda Hai. With Tiger 3, Katrina is set to reprise her role alongside Salman Khan in the titular role as Tiger. Katrina recently  shared the poster on her social media account captioned: “Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya….. #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. #Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

With its gripping plot and breathtaking action, "Tiger 3" directed by Maneesh Sharma promises to elevate the franchise. Fans eagerly await Agent Zoya and Tiger's return to the silver screen. Set for Diwali 2023, the film aims to redefine Bollywood's spy-action genre. Katrina Kaif return to her much loved character of Agent Zoya's role is a standout. It's expected to leave a profound impact on Indian cinema, setting new standards. Fans can also anticipate Katrina's "Merry Christmas" alongside Vijay Setupathi later this year.

