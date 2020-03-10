Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3' maintains steady speed at box office - Check collections

New Delhi: 'Baaghi 3', Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's new film, has been able to maintain a steady speed at the box office, despite the coronavirus scare and examination phase. In three days, the action-thriller crossed the half-century-mark at the box office and at the end of Day 4, the collection amounts to Rs 62.89 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

The day-wise box office collection of 'Baaghi 3' is as follows - Friday 17.50 crore, Saturday 16.03 crore, Sunday 20.30 crore, Monday 9.06 crore.

Taran Adarsh tweeted to say, "'Baaghi 3' stands steady on Day 4... Single screens + plexes outside metros good... Should post strong numbers today [Holi], post 3 pm onwards."

Meanwhile, 'Baaghi 3' is ruling the overseas box offices too. It got the highest opening weekend of 2020 so far.

Take a look:

Tiger's 'Baaghi' franchise has been extremely successful at the box office. All the three films in the series managed to get double digit numbers during their opening weekend. 'Baaghi 2' leads the list as it minted Rs 73.10 crore, followed by 'Baaghi 3' - 53.83 crore - and 'Baaghi' had earned Rs 38.58 crore.

The first and third part saw him opposite Shraddha while Disha co-starred with Tiger in the second film.

'Baaghi 3', an out-and-out action film, has been directed by Ahmed Khan. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.